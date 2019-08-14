|
|
Niantic - Roger H. Evans, 73, of Niantic unexpectedly passed away Aug. 8, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital, the St. Raphael's campus. Roger was born April 9, 1946, to John and Jean Evans of Norwich, who predeceased their son. He is survived by one sister, Gail Evans of Pawcatuck; and one nephew Scott Granados of Grafton, Mass.
Roger graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 1968 receiving a bachelor's degree in Political Science. Upon graduating, he began a two-year commitment to the Peace Corps teaching the English language in French to students in Tunisia. Upon returning home, he began his career in the insurance industry spending most of his early career under the tutelage of Jim Smith at Smith Insurance in Waterford. In 1985 Roger was certified as a CPCU, (Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter) from the American Institute for Property and Liability Underwriting; in 1989 the Insurance Institute of American made him an associate in Automation Management. Until his retirement, he was an active member of the IIAC's Technical Committee. Another of the certificates held by Roger was the CIC, (Certified Insurance Counselor). All these areas of knowledge prepared him for his next step. In 1990, Roger purchased Boyer Insurance and started his own agency - Atlantic Insurance, also located in Waterford. His focus was to promote insurance coverage in a fair and honest manner to all those looking for assistance. He also strived to mentor new agents through a hands-on approach as well as through the teaching of CE classes. In 2014, he sold the agency but continued his involvement in the insurance world by remaining an associate of the Nutmeg Group of insurance agencies. Through the years, in his non-working hours of which there were few, his passion was the game of golf. He was a member of the Black Hall Golf Club in Old Lyme since the early 1980's. He loved the game of golf and enjoyed the comradery of his fellow golfers.
A Memorial gathering has been planned from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Old Lyme Inn, 85 Lyme St., Old Lyme.
Tribute donations may be made on-line in Roger's honor at doctorswithoutborders.org or mailed to , PO Box 5022, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Published in The Day on Aug. 14, 2019