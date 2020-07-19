1/1
Roger Lee Collelo
1959 - 2020
Stonington - Roger Lee Collelo, of Stonington, husband of Charlyn (Weyant) Collelo, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Born July 25, 1959, he was the son of the late Frank and Claire (Bourdeau) Collelo.

Roger was employed with the Borough of Stonington Highway Department for 20 years, and loved the Borough of Stonington.

He had a love for hunting, fishing, boating and cooking; and always enjoyed participating in and putting on benefit dinners at the Portuguese Club in Stonington, where he was a longtime member. Roger was also a lifetime member of the Stonington Borough Fire Department and a member of the Westerly Elks.

In addition to Charlyn, he will be deeply missed by his three brothers, George Collelo and his wife Joy, of Brooklyn, Earl Collelo and his wife Debbie, of Plainfield and Karl Collelo, of Brooklyn; a sister Darlene Longe and her husband Scott, of Vermont; four nephews: Eric and Kurt Collelo, Josh King and Robert Greenwood and his wife Sunshine, of Florida; four nieces, Katie Warren and her husband Andrew, of Woodstock; Caitlyn Collelo, of Dayville, Lori Greenwood, of North Carolina and Lisa Van Kruiningen and her husband Daniel, of Mystic; many grandnieces and nephews; and his longtime friend and co-worker, Susan Cordeiro.

Calling hours for Roger will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at the Mystic Funeral Home, Route 1 in Mystic. A reminder to those who will be attending calling hours, please observe social distancing guidelines. All other services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Portuguese Holy Ghost Society, c/o Ladies Auxiliary 26 Main Street, Stonington, CT. 06378.

Published in The Day on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
