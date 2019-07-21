|
Norwich - Roland J. Cote Jr, 64, of Norwich, succumbed to cancer in comfort surrounded by his family July 18, 2019.
He is survived by his daughter, Lynne Cote, soon to be son-in-law, Daniel Morgan Jr.; and four grandchildren, Alyssa Cote, Justin Cote, Abigail Morgan, and Katie Morgan. He also leaves his ex-wife, Elaine Cote and many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. Roland was a loving father, grandfather, and friend.
Visitation will be private for the family. There will be a celebration of life service held on a later date.
Labenski's Funeral Home will be assisting with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on July 21, 2019