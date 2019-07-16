|
New London - Rolland "Rollie" Pier, 90 of New London, entered eternal life July 15, 2019.
He was born Oct. 16, 1928, in New London, the son of the late Attilio and Italia (Ballestrini) Pier. He is survived by his beloved wife, Yvette (Morrissette) Pier.
A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Joseph Church, New London. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral home has been entrusted with his care. A complete obit will appear in Wednesday edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on July 16, 2019