Home

POWERED BY

Services
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
New London, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rolland Pier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rolland "Rollie" Pier


1928 - 2019
Send Flowers
Rolland "Rollie" Pier Obituary
New London - Rolland "Rollie" Pier, 90 of New London, entered eternal life July 15, 2019.

He was born Oct. 16, 1928, in New London, the son of the late Attilio and Italia (Ballestrini) Pier. He is survived by his beloved wife, Yvette (Morrissette) Pier.

A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Joseph Church, New London. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral home has been entrusted with his care. A complete obit will appear in Wednesday edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.