Oakdale - Rollin Eugene Rathbun Jr., 77, of Oakdale passed away at his home Dec. 30, 2019. He was born Jan. 6, 1942, in Mystic to the late Rollin and Mary (Coats) Rathbun. He was married to Beverly Ann (Denton) Rathbun. She predeceased him.
Rollin is survived by a daughter Rachel Rathbun and her partner Jason Scott of Oakdale; a daughter Vickie Han and her husband Brendon of Oakdale; son Steve Williams and wife Lisa of Pensacola, Fla.; grandchildren, Trina Carroll, Trisha Carroll, Danielle Williams, Courtney Williams, Kayla Scott, Kody Scott and Khloe Scott; as well as a great-grandson Jason Carroll. He also leaves behind a brother George Rathbun of Stonington; and sister Nancy Overdurff of Florida. He is predeceased by a son Rollin Rathbun III; as well as sisters, Gloria and Mary; and brother Lloyd Gibson.
Family and friends may visit from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen, 53 Norwich New London Turnpike in Uncasville. A celebration of life will follow at the Montville , 91 Raymond Hill Road in Uncasville.
Published in The Day on Jan. 3, 2020