Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen
53 Norwich New London Tpke
Uncasville, CT 06382
(860) 889-2374
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen
53 Norwich New London Tpke
Uncasville, CT 06382
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Montville VFW
91 Raymond Hill Road
Uncasville, CT
1942 - 2019
Rollin Eugene Rathbun Jr Obituary

Oakdale - Rollin Eugene Rathbun Jr., 77, of Oakdale passed away at his home Dec. 30, 2019. He was born Jan. 6, 1942, in Mystic to the late Rollin and Mary (Coats) Rathbun. He was married to Beverly Ann (Denton) Rathbun. She predeceased him.

Rollin is survived by a daughter Rachel Rathbun and her partner Jason Scott of Oakdale; a daughter Vickie Han and her husband Brendon of Oakdale; son Steve Williams and wife Lisa of Pensacola, Fla.; grandchildren, Trina Carroll, Trisha Carroll, Danielle Williams, Courtney Williams, Kayla Scott, Kody Scott and Khloe Scott; as well as a great-grandson Jason Carroll. He also leaves behind a brother George Rathbun of Stonington; and sister Nancy Overdurff of Florida. He is predeceased by a son Rollin Rathbun III; as well as sisters, Gloria and Mary; and brother Lloyd Gibson.

Family and friends may visit from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen, 53 Norwich New London Turnpike in Uncasville. A celebration of life will follow at the Montville , 91 Raymond Hill Road in Uncasville.

Please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence for the Rathbun family.
Published in The Day on Jan. 3, 2020
