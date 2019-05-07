New London - Romelda M. Dobbins, 71, passed away Sunday, April 28th at Yale New Haven Hospital after an extended illness.



Born in Eastport, Maine, Nov. 10, 1947, and raised in New London with her brother, Ron Mandac, she was a graduate of New London High School in 1965. She worked for many years as a shipfitter at Electric Boat and more recently, as the Engineering Dept. Labor Specialist at Mohegan Sun until her retirement in 2015.



She was a full-blooded member of the Passamaquoddy Tribe and was very proud of her heritage. She loved to read, watch the Red Sox, laugh with her beloved husband, and travel back to Maine to visit close friends. Her favorite, though, was spending time with her two granddaughters.



She was a wonderful woman who touched many lives and will be sorely missed.



Mel leaves behind her two sons, Charles Murch with wife, Alisa, and Ryan Murch, with fiancée Emily; two granddaughters, Gabrielle Murch and Riley Murch; brother, Ron Mandac and devoted husband, Ken Dobbins.



A Celebration of Life will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 10th at the Social Society Frohsinn (German Club) 54 Greenmanville Rd, Mystic, CT. Published in The Day on May 7, 2019