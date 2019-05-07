Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Romelda Dobbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Romelda M. Dobbins


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Romelda M. Dobbins Obituary
New London - Romelda M. Dobbins, 71, passed away Sunday, April 28th at Yale New Haven Hospital after an extended illness.

Born in Eastport, Maine, Nov. 10, 1947, and raised in New London with her brother, Ron Mandac, she was a graduate of New London High School in 1965. She worked for many years as a shipfitter at Electric Boat and more recently, as the Engineering Dept. Labor Specialist at Mohegan Sun until her retirement in 2015.

She was a full-blooded member of the Passamaquoddy Tribe and was very proud of her heritage. She loved to read, watch the Red Sox, laugh with her beloved husband, and travel back to Maine to visit close friends. Her favorite, though, was spending time with her two granddaughters.

She was a wonderful woman who touched many lives and will be sorely missed.

Mel leaves behind her two sons, Charles Murch with wife, Alisa, and Ryan Murch, with fiancée Emily; two granddaughters, Gabrielle Murch and Riley Murch; brother, Ron Mandac and devoted husband, Ken Dobbins.

A Celebration of Life will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 10th at the Social Society Frohsinn (German Club) 54 Greenmanville Rd, Mystic, CT.
Published in The Day on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.