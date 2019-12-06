|
New London - Ron Beausoleil, native of Plain?eld and longtime resident of New London, passed Nov. 27.
Ron leaves behind his devoted wife Pam of 39 years and loving daughter Darcey, Deena and sister Judene.
He enjoyed sailing the Connecticut shores and daily stock market trading. He dedicated himself to a long and successful career in the wholesale liquor business with Allan S. Goodman, Inc. Ron was passionate about his beliefs and never hesitated to share them. He knew how to light up a room and make our lives happier. We will cherish these memories.
Published in The Day on Dec. 6, 2019