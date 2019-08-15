Home

BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Ronald A. Metevier


1928 - 2019
Ronald A. Metevier Obituary
Niantic - Ronald A. Metevier, 90, of Niantic, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at L + M Hospital.

He was born Aug. 20, 1928, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., the son of Morse and Beatrice Metevier.

Ronald worked for The Day Newspaper for 40 years before his retirement. He was married to Helen Silvia Metevier of Niantic. She survives him.

Services are incomplete.

Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London is assisting the family with the arrangements.

A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition.
Published in The Day on Aug. 15, 2019
