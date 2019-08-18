|
|
Niantic - Ronald A. Metevier, 90, of Niantic, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at L + M Hospital after a brief illness.
He was born Aug. 20, 1928, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., the only child of Morse and Beatrice Metevier. Ronald grew up in New London and attended St Mary School and later Chapman Tech. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps proudly serving in the Korean War before being wounded in combat. He was honorably discharged and was awarded a Purple Heart.
Ronald worked for The Day Newspaper for 40 years where he worked as the circulation district manager for Groton and Waterford before his retirement.
He married his beloved wife Helen (Sylvia) Metevier of Niantic, at St. Mary's Church in New London Oct. 15, 1955. This October would have been 64 years of marriage. Ronald and Helen had a wonderful life together and he will be greatly missed.
Ronald was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and loved the New England Patriots. He was a member of the VFW of New London and The Day Vets.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his stepfather Frank Bowland.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at St. Mary's Cemetery, New London. There are no calling hours.
Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London is assisting the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guestbook.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ronald's memory to his favorite organization: Marine Toys for Tots Foundation Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172.
Published in The Day on Aug. 18, 2019