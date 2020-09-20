Gales Ferry - Ronald "Ron" Ceravolo, 81, passed away Sept.16, 2020, at home surrounded by family, following a long battle with dementia. He was son to the late Santo and Jennie (Apicelli); and husband to the late Judy Ceravolo, who passed in 2002.
Ron worked for the State DOT for 35 years, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. He was a lifetime member of the Groton Sportsman's Club.
He will be missed by his loving daughter Kathy Pennella; a brother, Dick Ceravolo (Joyce); nephews, Rick (Michelle) and Todd (Terri); and his fur baby, "Kayla." All his family will miss him dearly . . . .
A special "thank you" goes to Ron's caregiver, Anjie, for taking care of him over the years; "You are much appreciated." Also, we give a thank you to his hospice caregivers.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday Sept. 23, at Lambtown Cemetery, Ledyard. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. To share a note of remembrance, please visit dinotofuneral.com
.