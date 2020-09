Gales Ferry - Ronald "Ron" Ceravolo, 81, passed away Sept.16, 2020, at home surrounded by family, following a long battle with dementia. He was son to the late Santo and Jennie (Apicelli); and husband to the late Judy Ceravolo, who passed in 2002.Ron worked for the State DOT for 35 years, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. He was a lifetime member of the Groton Sportsman's Club.He will be missed by his loving daughter Kathy Pennella; a brother, Dick Ceravolo (Joyce); nephews, Rick (Michelle) and Todd (Terri); and his fur baby, "Kayla." All his family will miss him dearly . . . .A special "thank you" goes to Ron's caregiver, Anjie, for taking care of him over the years; "You are much appreciated." Also, we give a thank you to his hospice caregivers.Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday Sept. 23, at Lambtown Cemetery, Ledyard. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association . To share a note of remembrance, please visit dinotofuneral.com