Groton - Ronald Charles "Ron" Kollmeyer, 85, of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. and formerly of Groton died unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 10, after a short hospital stay. He was born in Grand Haven, Mich., son of Harold A. Kollmeyer and Myrtle M. (Hill) Kollmeyer.
Upon graduation from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 1956, Ron embarked on a long and illustrious career with the Coast Guard to satisfy his passion for adventure, science and engineering. He frequently traveled to the Arctic on Ice Breakers for ongoing research to study the movement of glaciers and icebergs. He also charted the flow of the Labrador Current – for which he was made a Fellow Emeritus in the Explorers Club. After earning his PhD in Marine Science, he completed his Coast Guard tenure as Head of the Physical Science Department at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, retiring as Captain in 1983 where he was conferred Professor Emeritus.
Ron's next endeavor entailed designing breakwaters and marinas for his company, Oceanographic Studies, and co-writing the definitive textbook on the subject. Retirement brought Ron and his wife to Fort Myers Beach, Fla. where he remained very active in his condo community, holding several key positions on the condo board including President. Sailing, boating, and fishing were his hobbies in his years in Connecticut and Florida, while cooking for his family and friends remained a passion throughout his life.
Ron was married for 59 years to his bride, Marilyn (Knizak) Kollmeyer, who predeceased him in 2016. He will be missed by his daughter, Susan (Kollmeyer) Benz, and son-in-law Chuck of Hollis, N.H.; and his son Rick and daughter-in-law Deborah of Stonington; as well as his grandchildren, Aaron and Evan Kollmeyer and Emily and Molly Benz; and his many friends in Florida and Connecticut.
Arrangements are private at his request.
Published in The Day on Dec. 13, 2019