

East Lyme - Ronald Charles Swanson, 86 years of age, passed away peacefully Saturday morning at home. He was born May 4, 1932 in Norwich, the son of Theodore A. & Lillian (Barnes) Swanson. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Theodore A. Swanson Jr. and his loving wife of 53 years, Joyce (Wallace) Swanson.



He is survived by his loving wife Priscilla (Bayreuther) Swanson, her children Nancy (Douglas) Cyr and David (Suzanne) Bayreuther and her grandchildren Anne and Matthew Cyr and Alison, Lauren and Stephen Bayreuther. He will also forever be remembered by his brothers-in-law Neil Whitehead, William Wallace, Arthur (Linda) Wallace, nephew Jeffrey Swanson and many nieces nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.



He was educated in the Norwich school system, graduating from Norwich Free Academy class of '49. He earned several college credits and was in the U.S. Navy Air Force during the Korean War.



He was a senior electrical designer and logistics analyst at Electric Boat, retiring after 41 years in 1996. While employed by EB, he was assigned for a year to Vickers Armstrong Shipbuilders for the construction and testing of the HMS Resolution, the British Navy's first submarine capable of firing Polaris missiles.



He loved reading a good book, especially mysteries, downhill skiing and tennis in younger years, exercising at Work Out World, the UConn men's and women's basketball teams, and listening to big band music. He also enjoyed meeting his former EB workers at Dunkin Donuts.



In the past he was a driver for the Road to Recovery cancer program and a member of the Old Lyme affordable housing program.

He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme.



We would like to thank Hospice for the excellent care they gave to Ron, especially Dawn, Stephanie, Jim and Barbara.



A graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Norwich on Saturday at 10 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at noon at the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church (FCCOL) preservation fund. Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online condolence for the Swanson family. Published in The Day on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary