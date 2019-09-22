Home

Ronald "Ron" Crowder

Groton - Ronald "Ron" Crowder, 76, of Groton died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at his residence.

Ron was born Sept. 2, 1943, in Baskerville, Va. He married Jacquelyne Sheryle Perry Sept. 8, 1973.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Rhonda Dougherty; their son Aaron of Everett, of Pa.; and many "heart-adopted" spiritual children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. He was one of Jehovah's Witnesses for over 60 years.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Preston Veterans Memorial School, 325 Shetucket Turnpike, Preston, Ct.
Published in The Day on Sept. 22, 2019
