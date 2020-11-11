1/1
Ronald David Vidou
1943 - 2020
Old Lyme - Ronald David Vidou, 77, widower of Bonnie J. Vidou of Old Lyme passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, at Yale New Haven Hospital with family by his side. Ronald was born Feb. 7, 1943, in Waterbury.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, assigned to the prestigious 2nd Battalion, 8th Infantry, nicknamed the "Fighting Eagles" and proudly served his country in Korea. During his time in the service he earned the rank of Sergeant.

Ron was a lifelong resident of Old Lyme, a devoted husband, father, uncle, and friend who cherished time spent with family. He maintained his career as a talented and well-known residential painter in the community. A lighthearted man, he had a loving and gentle nature with a great sense of humor. Ron was an avid animal lover and enjoyed baking his infamous pies for friends and family. He was always eager for a round of golf and enjoyed the challenging game his entire life. In the summers he loved blue crabbing around the Old Lyme area.

Ron is survived and will be dearly missed by his son Ronald Vidou Jr. of Old Lyme; daughter Lisa Vidou and her wife Rhonda Levesque of North Carolina; brother Theodore Vidou and his wife Wendy of East Haddam; sisters, Michele Phillips of Old Saybrook and Valerie Hock of Riverside, Calif.; his five grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews. Ron was also predeceased by his wife Bonnie; parents, Julian and Elsie Vidou of Old Lyme; brothers, Julian Vidou Jr. and wife Ann of Old Lyme; and John Vidou of Old Lyme; and son Jeff Vidou of Old Lyme.

Ron's family would like to express their deep gratitude to the West Haven VA and Yale New Haven Hospitals' staffs for their dedicated care and to all of Ron's wonderful neighbors for their many acts of kindness, care and support over the years and during his times of illness.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family has chosen not to host Calling Hours at this time, and a private family service will be held with Burial and Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the ASPCA.

Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, Old Lyme is handling arrangements.

Published in The Day on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
13 Beckwith Ln
Old Lyme, CT 06371
8604438355
