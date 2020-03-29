|
Mystic - Ronald "Ron" E. Williams passed peacefully from this life at 12:30 p.m. March 27, 2020, in his room at Avalon Health Center with his children by his side.
He was predeceased by his parents, George Williams and Ruth Patton Williams; his brother George; his sister Dorothy; and his twin sister Ruth Williams Reed. He was also predeceased by his two wonderful wives, to whom he was married for 30 years each: Helen Hamill Williams and Jewel Stoddard Williams; and by his son Gary Williams. He is survived by his daughter Sandra Wilbur: son-in-law John Wilbur; son Alan Williams: daughter-in-law Karen Faulkner Williams; two stepdaughters, Diane Stoddard Ritorto and Patty Stoddard Scronce; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and his very dear and special friend, Dottie Honohan.
He grew up in western Pennsylvania and joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17, just as World War II was heating up. He served first on the USS Stack, during the invasion and occupation of Guadal Canal; then on the USS Parche, under the command of "Red" Ramage. Captain Ramage accepted the Congressional Medal of Honor on behalf of this crew for their heroic efforts in a battle that is still studied as part of the curriculum at the U.S. Naval Academy. Ron went on to serve a total of 31 years, retiring at the rank of lieutenant commander. During that time, he also served on the USS Trumpetfish, Fleet Reserve, USS Argonaut, USS Swordfish and the USS Fulton. He was chief of the boat on the USS SeaDragon on her Polar cruise, where he was part of the winning team when they surfaced through the ice to play baseball at the North Pole. He went on to serve as the director of engineering at the Sub School, administrative officer at Pearl Harbor and the director of missile testing at Cape Kennedy. After retiring, Ron went on to work at General Dynamics Electric Boat, the old sailor's home, for 15 years as the chief of the Off-Site Planning Department.
In addition to the Navy, he had a passion for golf and played for many years, until his shoulder gave out. He has been blessed to live for the last 15 years at StoneRidge in Mystic, a very active and supportive community. He made many wonderful friends there, where he was often referred to as the Pub Master.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff and community of StoneRidge, Top Sail and Avalon for all of their help and support. There are no words to describe how wonderful these people are. A word of thanks also goes to his hospice care team from VITAS for making his final days more comfortable, purposeful and dignified.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the family will be holding services privately. The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Day on Mar. 29, 2020