Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
170 Rope Ferry Rd.
Waterford, CT
Ronald F. Gallant


1941 - 2020
Ronald F. Gallant Obituary
Waterford - Ronald F. Gallant, 78, of Waterford entered eternal life Jan. 12, 2020. He was born Jan. 24, 1941, in Providence, R.I. the son of the late Florian and Viola Gallant. Raised in North Kingston, graduated from LaSalle Academy and later from Providence College with a degree in economics.

He served in the U.S. Army as a medic and was discharged honorably. He was the store manager for Sears & Roebuck Co. in New London for 30 years. He married his beloved wife Lorraine in 1975, she predeceased in 2000. Ronald and Lorraine owned and operated the former Off Track Bedding and Quality Sleep Shop in Groton for 17 years. Ron was a train enthusiast and model railroader. During his lifetime, he traveled with his wife, all over the U.S. and Canada photographing trains. In addition, he was a member of several model railroader clubs and organizations.

Ron was and avid reader and book collector. His hobbies included, golf, traveling, photography and was a big fan of the Boston Bruins Hockey.

He is survived by his two stepchildren, Shelly and Wayne Toporowski; a close friend, John Roy; and many other friends.

Family and friends are asked to gather for a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, in St. Paul Church, 170 Rope Ferry Rd., Waterford. Interment will be private.

The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with his care.
Published in The Day on Jan. 23, 2020
