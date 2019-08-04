Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald G. Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald G. Adams Obituary
Mystic - Ronald G. Adams, 82, of Mystic died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Maureen A. (O'Brien) Adams.

He and his wife, Maureen, came to Mystic because of the Mystic Oral School where his daughter, Kerrie, was a student. He became PTO President of the Oral School and was very involved in deaf education and studies.

Ron was a natural born salesman and entrepreneur. Starting at the age of 12, Ron sold flower seeds door to door, to his Bronx building neighbors. Fortunately, over the years he perfected his salesmanship skills, selling everything from cutlery, kitchen cabinets, swimming pools and saunas. He owned "Sports Souvenirs" in Olde Mistick Village and "The Adams House" Bed & Breakfast on Cow Hill Rd. His greatest entrepreneurial endeavor was creating a hat business, "Adams Headwear." These hats are still being sold and worn throughout the world.

Ron was a member of the Mystic Knights of Columbus, the Mystic Lions Club, the Westerly Yacht Club, The Stonington Yacht Club and Ram Island Yacht Club. He enjoyed winters with his family skiing in Vermont and summers boating in Mystic.

In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by his four children, Colleen Mary Goujjane, Kevin Gerard Adams of Westerly, Kerrie Beth Adams of Mystic, and Christopher Michael Adams of New York; as well as ten grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his two brothers, Howard and Randolph Adams.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his daughter, Mary Elizabeth Adams.

A Memorial Service will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic.
Published in The Day on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dinoto Funeral Home
Download Now