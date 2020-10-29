East Lyme - Ronald John LaBranche, 81, of East Lyme passed away at Westerly Hospital Oct. 23, 2020. He was born in Jersey City, N.J. Jan. 12, 1939, to the late Joseph and Melina (Beauchene) LaBranche. Ronald was married to his loving wife Margaret (Marsh) LaBranche for forty-nine years before her passing in 2018.
He is survived by a daughter Charlotte LaBranche of East Lyme; a daughter Colleen Smith and her husband William of North Stonington; and grandchildren, Henry, Ethan and Lucy. He also leaves behind brothers, Edward and Norman LaBranche; and sisters, Joan Paulison and her husband Donald, Noreen Kjos and her husband Arlin; and several nieces and nephews.
He attended Westminster School and Dr. Helen Baldwin School in Canterbury, followed by Griswold High School, Putnam Technical School, and Hartford State Technical Institute for a trade in Electronics. He obtained both a Bachelor of Science and a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Connecticut in 1969 and 1975, respectively.
In 1962, Ronald enlisted in the Army as a Private E-1 in Ft. Bliss, Texas. Following his discharge in 1964, he attended the University of Connecticut where he met his wife, Margaret. He worked at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in New London and later at Dodge Pond in Niantic, retiring after 27 years of service as an Electronics Engineer in the Test and Evaluation Department. He later worked as an office assistant to his wife, a Connecticut State Marshal for New London County.
Ronald's brothers and sisters affectionately remember his curly red hair, freckles, blue eyes, and his favorite car, a 1965 midnight blue Mustang convertible. He had a fondness for gardening, cooking, traveling, and spending time outdoors. Ronald loved his family and always had a smile on his face. Thanksgiving and birthdays won't be the same without his famous dishes. He will be missed.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Ledyard Cemetery, 1934 Center Groton Road, Ledyard.
