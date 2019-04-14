Waterford - Ronald Kitlinski gave his spirit over to God surrounded by his loving family and the caring staff of the west wing of Bayview Health Care where he spent his final days.



Ron was the son of the late Ruth (Dart) Kitlinski Katz and William Kitlinski. Ron was born in New London Sept. 10, 1944, attended and graduated from New London High School. He married Donna Pongetti who loved him from the moment she met him in 1957. They recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. Ron leaves behind his loving wife Donna; son Scott Kitlinski; his wife Barbara and son Kyle; daughter Dayna Kitlinski, fiancé Steven Beaudoin, and her children Zachary Bushwack, Meghan Bushwack and Nicholas Stone. Ron's family was the most important part of his life.



Ron was ordained to the Roman Catholic Diaconate in the first class of permanent deacons ordained in the Norwich Diocese June 27, 1981. Deacon Ron chose a Hospital Ministry at ordination. He spent the next 32 years volunteering with the Lawrence & Memorial Hospital's Chaplaincy, also spending time at Backus Hospital, doing home visits and visiting nursing homes. He served as Deacon at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Quaker Hill where he served masses every weekend. Deacon Ron's homilies were enjoyed by all. He also did many baptisms and weddings. For many years Deacon Ron and Donna served as Pre Cana instructors, enjoying meeting many engaged couples.



Deacon Ron also served as instructor for the parish's adult religious education. He instructed many people who wanted to become Catholic. He was especially proud to have instructed and baptized a young student from Connecticut College who eventually became a Capuchin Friar almost 25 years ago.



For the past nine years Ron has suffered from Vascular Dementia and Alzheimer's disease. He participated in many studies at Yale's Alzheimer's Disease Research Unit in the hope of helping others avoid or be treated for this cruel disease.



Ron's family would like to thank Doctor Muhammad Qureshi; Doctor Warren Fields; the care team at the Lawrence & Memorial Hospital's neurology department; the care team of Bayview Health Care's west wing nursing unit; and most of all his granddaughter Meghan's loving care as his CNA over the past year.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 63 Old Norwich Rd., Quaker Hill. His family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Wednesday morning.



In lieu of flower's the family requests donations to the Center for Hospice Care of Southeast, CT (hospicesect.org) or Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.



The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London, has been entrusted with his care. Published in The Day on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary