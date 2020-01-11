|
Mystic - Ronald L. Reeves, 75, of Mystic passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of 52 years to Susan G. (Hauring) Reeves and lived in Mystic for the past twenty years. Prior to living in Mystic, he resided in Texas.
Born and raised in Trenton, Mich. he attended local schools and was the son of the late Leroy and Dorothy Reeves. Following his high school education, he attended the University of Michigan earning his Bachelor of Science.
Ron was employed for many years with Dow Chemical Co. Through his hard work and promotions, he worked his way up through the company, retiring in 1994 as Vice President of Operations.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his two children, Michael Reeves and his wife, Sue-im of Philadelphia, Pa. and Marsha Giardina and her husband, Steven of Mystic; his sister, Lilah McKoven and her husband, Michael of Lansing, Mich.; and four grandchildren, Walter, Richard, Lucia and Kieran. He was predeceased by a sister, Linda Owens.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. His services and burial will be held privately.
Published in The Day on Jan. 11, 2020