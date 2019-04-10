Old Lyme - Ronald M. Smith (BuckShot), 74, of Hillside Rd., died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.



Mr. Smith was born on April 2, 1945, in New London, the son of Patricia (Brown) and the late Curtis Smith. He was raised by his loving stepfather John McElroy and mother Patricia (Brown) McElroy. He honorably served in the US Army in Vietnam. He married Lisa O'Connell on July 29 1995.



He was a longtime, active member of the Niantic Sportsmen's Club. Returning from Vietnam, he worked at Electric Boat as a welder, then moved on and retired from the State of CT DOT. Ron loved working on anything that had a motor. He loved his family, fishing and hunting and, of course, Nascar Racing, hanging out with his friends, The Shack Friends where he had breakfasted every morning, and fishing season. You always knew where to find him, either in his boat or the gazebo, with his Fishing Buddies, at Four Mile River Marina.



Mr. Smith is survived by his loving wife; his sisters, Denise (McElroy) Goucher and Jill (Smith) Hotkowski; brother Dennis Smith; father-in-law Donald O'Connell; several nieces and nephews, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts and uncle, cousin Wayne Smith, and his beloved Dog Simon.



Ron was predeceased by his mother; brother C.J. Smith; and mother-in-law Rita Hempstead.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Beckwith Lane, Old Lyme, CT. A visiting hour will be held prior to the service, from 10 to 11 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Duck River Cemetery, Old Lyme.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Diabetes Foundation or to a veteran organization of your choice. Published in The Day on Apr. 10, 2019