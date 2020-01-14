|
Norwich - Ronald Paul "Ronnie" LeCara, 83, of Norwich passed away Jan. 7, 2020, after a lengthy illness at New London Rehabilitation and Care of Waterford. Ron was born Aug. 15, 1936, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of Joseph P. LeCara and Jennie (Villano) LeCara.
Ron is survived by his brothers, Kenneth (Joyce) Niantic, Philip (Linda) Biloxi, Miss., Raymond of Norwich; sister Joan Tuzzillino of Fla.; in addition to several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; his loyal friend Tom and his beloved cat Chloe. He was predeceased by his parents; his brother Joseph LeCara II; his sister Vera Mura; and two nephews, John Mura and Mark Tuzzillino.
Ron graduated from George Westinghouse High School in New York and shortly after that he enlisted in the army. Ron served with the Army Airborne 101 division known as the Screaming Eagles. His period of active duty was from 1954 to 1957. In July of 1957 he became a member of the 10th Special Forces Group Airborne. A significant amount of his time was spent in Germany and he was honorably discharged from Fort Dix, N.J. His military experience sparked a lifelong interest in the history of World War II and the well-being of his fellow veterans.
There was also the creative side to Ron. He owned his own hair salon, Bogart's, in Patterson, N.J. for several years and last worked for a salon in Norwich before retiring. He also studied theater in New York and was noted for his ability to draw well.
The most apt phrase to sum up Ron is, "He did it his way." He was never afraid to color outside the lines.
Ron's family wishes to express special thanks to the staff at New London Rehab and Care of Waterford and the staff of Hartford Health Care at Home Hospice Care for the loving, kind, compassionate and respectful manner in which they helped him through this challenging time. They were wonderful!
There will be no calling hours. A private graveside service with military honors will be held in the Spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CT s Project or All Friends Animal Hospital, 420 New London Turnpike, Norwich, CT.
The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London is assisting his family.
Published in The Day on Jan. 14, 2020