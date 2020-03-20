|
|
Groton - Ronald Paul Lemire passed away March 16, 2020. He was born March 23, 1950, North Providence, R.I., son of Wilfred and Joan (Gillen) Lemire.
Ronald graduated North Providence High School in 1968. He was a proud member of the International Association of Machinists and UAW/MDA. He retired from General Dynamics Electric Boat after 25 years.
He is survived by his wife Linda of Groton; his father Wilfred; and brother Bruce of North Providence, R.I.; his aunt Lynda; uncles, David and Kenneth; stepsons, Douglas and Robert and all their extended families. He is preceded by his Mother Joan; and his daughter Renee Marie.
In lieu of flowers donations in Ronald's memory to the parent company of Beacon Hospice Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way Suite A, Baton Rouge, La. 70816.
Published in The Day on Mar. 20, 2020