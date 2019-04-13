|
Waterford - Deacon Ronald S. Kitlinski, 74 of Waterford entered eternal life March 11, 2019, in the company of his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Donna (Pongetti) Kitlinski. He was born Sept. 10, 1944, in New London the son of the late William and Ruth (Dart) Kitlinski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 63 Old Norwich Rd., Quaker Hill. His family will receive relatives and friends, one hour prior to the Mass. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave New London, has been entrusted with his care. A complete obit will appear in Sunday edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Apr. 13, 2019
