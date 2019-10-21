|
Norwich - Ronald W. Jodoin, 76, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, after a long struggle with a rare, prime of life brain disease.
He was born Mar. 7, 1943, in Putnam to the late William and Eva (Williams) Jodoin.
May 1, 1965, he married his soulmate and best friend, Marcella "Marcie" Koronkiewicz, who survives him.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, with a memorial service at 4 p.m. at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave., Norwich. Burial is private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Day on Oct. 21, 2019