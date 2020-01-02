|
|
Mystic - Ronald W. Powich, 76, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Mystic Healthcare in Mystic after a long illness. Born Oct. 17, 1943.
A lifelong resident of Groton and North Stonington, Ron was, proudly, a Policeman for several local towns as well as holding other State positions. He grew up on School Street in Mystic and on North Road in Poquonnock Bridge, the town where he started his Police career. He was a Patrolman for Groton Town, Groton City, Groton Long Point and New London as well as a Corrections Officer for the State of Connecticut and a Motor Vehicle officer. After retirement, he worked in customer service for Foxwoods Casino.
Ron's loves, besides his treasured family, were his cars, wrist watches and his religious faith. Brought up Catholic, he faithfully attended Mass and in later years joined the choir of his local church. His love of music started in his early years. As children, Ron and his sister Jackie auditioned for the original TVs "Ted Mack's Amateur Hour" with a singing and dancing stage number they performed in their Father's talent shows. Ron also performed specialty songs in his Dad's shows which were produced for local churches. He had a great heart - as well as protecting the public as police officer (he saved a local girl's life with CPR) he also was very charitable - he even bought a headstone for a family who couldn't afford such a memorial for their child.
He is survived by a daughter, Kristen Cronin of Tiverton, R.I. and her husband, Tucker Cronin; and his two precious grandchildren, Trevor and Liam Cronin; and Kristen's mother, Anne LaFleur of Ledyard. He is also survived by his caring sister, Jacquelyn Burdick of Stonington, her husband Thomas Burdick; and a brother, Christopher Powich of New York City. His loving nieces are Nicole Schiek of Elk Grove, Calif. and Melissa Schlauder of Stonington and their children, Megan (Schiek) McBroom, Greta Schiek, Jacob Schlauder and Lilly Schlauder. He is predeceased by his father Zigmund Powich and mother Martha (Trudy) Powich of Groton.
Ron's daughter, sister and brother would like to thank the staff of Mystic Healthcare for their outstanding care of Ron during his 3-year illness.
Funeral services will be private for immediate family and friends. His family asks that any donations in his name be made to Patrolman's Benevolent Association, c/o Groton Town Police Department, 68 Groton Long Point Rd, Groton, CT 06340.
The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Day on Jan. 2, 2020