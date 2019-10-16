Home

Labenski Funeral Home
107 Boswell Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 887-1769
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
the Cathedral of St. Patrick
213 Broadway
Norwich, CT
Interment
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
815 Boswell Ave.
Norwich, CT
Rosaria DiMaggio


2019 - 1960
Rosaria DiMaggio Obituary
Norwich - Rosaria DiMaggio, 59, went home to the Lord unexpectedly Sunday, Oct. 13.

She was born in Tusa, Italy May 15, 1960, to Giuseppe and Maria DiMaggio, both of whom survive her.

Rosaria worked first for Foxwoods Casino on the gaming floor and transitioned to the Mohegan Sun where she became a manager. She loved pets, especially her Samoyed Huskies who she showed, winning Best in Breed and other prestigious awards throughout her life. She enjoyed crafting, especially crocheting and liked to travel particularly enjoying her time in Florida. With a big heart and love to share, she adopted her daughter Taylor Ross. Family was the focal point of Rosaria's life. She will be deeply missed.

Besides her parents, Rosaria is also survived by her daughter Taylor; a brother Antonio DiMaggio; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, a niece and great-nieces. She was predeceased by her brother Antonino DiMaggio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Friday, at the Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway, Norwich, with interment immediately following at St. Joseph Cemetery, 815 Boswell Ave., Norwich. Calling Hours will be held beginning at 11 a.m. at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave., until the time of procession to the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosaria's name may be made to at

To leave an online condolence or share a memory, please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Oct. 16, 2019
