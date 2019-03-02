|
Norwich - Rosario A. Presti, aka "Rosey the Bug", 77, of Norwich, passed away Feb. 27, 2019, following a long battle with heart disease at Yale New Haven hospital. Born March 8, 1941, in Norwich, son of the late Giuseppe (Joseph) and Giuseppa (Josephine) (Noto) Presti, and was the loving husband of Julia A. (DeLucia) Presti.
Calling hours will held from 4-7 p.m. Wed., March 6, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Rd, Uncasville. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway, Norwich. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in The Day on Mar. 2, 2019
