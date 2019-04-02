|
Stuart, FL - Rose Ann (McGrath) Lavoie, 83, died Friday, Mar. 29, 2019, in Martin Memorial Hospital with all her children by her side?. Her husband Joseph N. Lavoie predeceased her Jan. 18, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019, in St John's Church, 22 Maple Ave., Montville. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, New London. Calling hours will be held 4:30 to 7 p.m., Friday, Apr. 5, 2019, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 181 Ocean Ave., New London. A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition of The Day
Published in The Day on Apr. 2, 2019
