Stuart, FL- Rose Ann (McGrath) Lavoie, 83, died Friday, March 29, 2019, in Martin Memorial Hospital with all her children by her side. Rose was truly heartbroken when she lost her husband and wanted nothing more than to be with him again.



Mrs. Lavoie was born July 25, 1935, in Clydebank, Scotland, the daughter of the late William and Mary (Murphy) McGrath. She married Joseph Lavoie on June 29, 1957. They were married almost 63 years. He predeceased her Jan. 18, 2019. She worked for many years at the New London Housing Authority. She was also an active member of the St John's Church of Uncasville. When Rose and Joe retired, they moved to Stuart, Florida.



Rose was also active with the Montville National Little League along with her husband Joe. Rose was also a member of the Catholic Mother's Circle. Rose and Joe enjoyed many years of retirement at Vista Pines in Stuart Florida.



Mrs. Lavoie is survived by her daughter, Karen and husband Allyn Perry of Plainfield; sons, John and wife Melissa Lavoie of Franklin and Joseph Lavoie of Putnam. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Crystal, Ashley, Savannah, Olivia, Brandon, Benjamin, Danielle, Alexander; and great-grandchildren Ella, Elliot, Kai, Grant, Genevieve, and Elizabeth. Rose was predeceased by her sister Catherine Thompson and is survived by her sister Agnes Watson of Clydebank Scotland. Rose is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



The family would especially like to thank Jamica Rozier who provided care for Rose and Joe for several years and Joanne Lacroix who tended to their household needs and through their services, became close and valued friends. ?



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, in St John's Church, 22 Maple Ave., Montville. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, New London. Calling hours will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 181 Ocean Ave., New London. Please visit www.fultontherouxnewlondon.com for photos, tributes and directions. Published in The Day on Apr. 3, 2019