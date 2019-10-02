|
|
Norwich - Rose D. Ukleja, 94, of Norwich passed away Sept. 29, 2019, at Bridebrook Rehabilitation and Care Center in Niantic. She passed with family by her side.
She was predeceased by her husband John Ukleja; her parents, Vincenzo and Albina Pasqualini DiGangi; and her sister Theressa Filippetti.
She had been a nurse's aide at the former Norwich State Hospital in Preston. She was a proud wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed, bowling and the Women Huskies.
She leaves behind her son Vincent and his wife Susan; grandchildren, Amber and Daniel; great-grandchildren, Kaley and Alexis.
She lived a long fulfilling life and would do anything for anyone. She will forever be loved and missed.
Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. The funeral procession will assemble at 9 a.m. Saturday, and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Quaker Hill. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Norwich.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be directed to either the Bridebrook Patient Recreation Fund; or to Companions and Homemakers.
Published in The Day on Oct. 2, 2019