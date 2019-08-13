|
|
Pawcatuck - Rose E. (Bergeron) Willis, 87, a resident of Fairview in Groton, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Born in Hamden, she grew up in West Haven and was the daughter of the late Henry and Mary (Weidman) Bergeron. Prior to living at Fairview, she lived in Pawcatuck for many years. Her husband Earl M. Willis predeceased her in 2006.
Rose was a clerk for over 20 years with Electric Boat; retiring in 1994.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, & great-grandmother. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially on holidays, which she always made very special. Rose will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Rose is survived by her three daughters, Mary Jane Scholtz (Jimmy) of Westerly, R.I., Karen Willis of Noank, and Nancy Harnish of Ledyard; her five siblings, Marion Davis, Jane Pyka, Henrietta Parker, Patricia Riccitelli, and Henry Bergeron Jr.; three grandchildren, Christie and Heather Lunny, and Taylor Harnish; two great-grandchildren, Cody Lunny and Adaleah Gentile; and numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves her best friend of 52 years, Fran Award of Groton.
A calling hour will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 17th followed by a service at 1 p.m. at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. Her burial will be held privately.
Published in The Day on Aug. 13, 2019