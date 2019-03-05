Old Lyme - Our beloved Mom, Grammie, Nonie, sister, and aunt has decided to go on a new adventure; Rose Guidi Weaver left Friday, March 1, 2019, with her daughters by her side.



She was born in Ivoryton, Sept. 7, 1923, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Guidi. Rose graduated from Pratt High School in 1942. Rose married her one and only love, Roy Weaver, March 13, 1943. Together, they operated the Ivoryton Playhouse Restaurant for five years. Her apple pie was a favorite to actors and actresses, such as Joan Blondell, Allen Ludden, Audie Murphy, Tallulah Bankhead, and many others.



In 1965, they moved to Old Lyme and built their dream home on the Black Hall River. Rose worked as a foreman at Cramer's until her retirement in 1985. She sold her home and moved to Lyme with her daughter.



Rose was predeceased by her husband Roy, who died in 1972; her daughter, Cindy, who died in 1975; her beloved sister, Alma; her brother, Joe; her parents; and her nephews, Mike Weaver and Tom Weaver. Rose is survived by her daughter, Carol (Ned) Libby of Deep River, and daughter Cheryl (Hunter) Ward (with whom she made her home with for over 30 years) of Lyme. She leaves behind her grandchildren, Deb (Dan) Rutan of Deep River, Teri (John) Lewis of Old Lyme, Kevin (Amanda) Strain of Deep River, Kim Ward of Charlotte, N.C., and Hunter (Christina) of Old Lyme; and her cherished great-grandchildren, Cole and McLaine Rutan of Deep River, Jordan and Brenna Lewis of Old Lyme, Sophie Strain of Deep River and Trey and Trent Ward of Old Lyme. Rose also leaves many nieces and nephews. Rose opened her home to many cadets from the Coast Guard Academy, giving them a place to call home, relax, and have a homecooked meal.



At her request, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7th, at Duck River Cemetery on McCurdy Road in Old Lyme. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Rose's name to the Lyme Ambulance Association, PO Box 911, Hadlyme, CT 06439. Their many trips to Rose's home were always with compassion and many times laughter. Her family wishes to thank Aaron Manor for her last year of care and to the amazing and compassionate doctors and nurses at Middlesex Hospital for her final couple days. To Dr. Kindman in the ER, to Josh and JoJo on the 5th floor, and the very compassionate doctors and nurses in the IMCU, thank you. To Dr. Paul, Dr. Garcia, and to Sue who made her last few hours comfortable.