Groton - Rose (Simonds) Lemon, 87, passed away at L+M Hospital with her loving family at her side Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was born Dec. 28, 1931, in New London, to the late Otis and Rose Simonds.
She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas, and son Michael (Debra) Carter.
She leaves behind her devoted daughter, Jacqueline Jones; sisters, Odessa Gilchrist, Ramona Williamson and Sandra Crosby, brothers, Luther (Antoinette) Simonds, Eric (Barbara) Simonds and Everett (Dede) Simonds; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Memorial celebration at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Groton Municipal Building, 295 Meridian St.
Donations can be made to Hospice Care.
Published in The Day on May 8, 2019