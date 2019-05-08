Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Lemon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose M. Lemon


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rose M. Lemon Obituary
Groton - Rose (Simonds) Lemon, 87, passed away at L+M Hospital with her loving family at her side Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was born Dec. 28, 1931, in New London, to the late Otis and Rose Simonds.

She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas, and son Michael (Debra) Carter.

She leaves behind her devoted daughter, Jacqueline Jones; sisters, Odessa Gilchrist, Ramona Williamson and Sandra Crosby, brothers, Luther (Antoinette) Simonds, Eric (Barbara) Simonds and Everett (Dede) Simonds; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and a host of loving nieces and nephews.

Memorial celebration at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Groton Municipal Building, 295 Meridian St.

Donations can be made to Hospice Care.
Published in The Day on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.