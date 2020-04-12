|
Waterford - Rose M. Shewchak, a retired Waterford teacher , died April 1, 2020. Her last teaching assignment was at Southwest School retiring in 1992.
A native of Waterford she was the daughter of the late William and Anna Garberra Shewchak and the sister of Estelle Griswold who died in 1986.
She graduated from the former Williams Memorial Institute and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the former Willimantic State Teachers College, and a Master of Arts and Sixth Year Professional certification in 1963 from Columbia University Teachers College.
Miss Shewchak is a member of the Connecticut State Teachers Retirement Association and New London county Retired Teachers Association. She was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Waterford.
Private graveside service was held in the Jordan Cemetery, Waterford. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London had the care of her arrangements. Donations in her memory may be made to the First Baptist Church of Waterford.
Published in The Day on Apr. 12, 2020