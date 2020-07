Or Copy this URL to Share

Groton - Rose Marie Zamzes, 91, of Groton passed away at home Saturday, July 18, 2020, surrounded by her family.



She was predeceased by her husband, Theodore Charles Zamzes who died in 2008.



All services will be private for the family.



A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of The Day. The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.



