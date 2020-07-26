Groton - Rose Marie Zamzes, 91, of Fort Hill Road, Groton passed away at home surrounded by her family Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was born June 29, 1929, in Chicago, Ill. to the late James O'Malley and the late Marie (Buchburger) O'Malley.



Rose was married Oct. 4, 1954, to Theodore Charles Zamzes in Groton, where they lived in the Groton/Mystic area.



Mrs. Zamzes was also predeceased by her brothers, James O'Malley and Lawrence O'Malley; and sisters, Terri Fochs and Renee Herrick.



Rose grew up in Chicago during the Great Depression, until both her parents passed away when Rose was only twelve years old. Then, she lived on her grandparents' farm in Wisconsin near Marathon. Later on, Rose became a nurse at the Catholic hospital in Portage, Wis., until she was married and became a stay-at-home mother.



In July 1951, Rose traveled with her girlfriends to the Grand Canyon, crossing the canyon on mules. Rose's mule's name was - Rosie. In 1960, Rose was diagnosed with cancer and was one of the first eighteen people to undergo the experimental surgery of that time period in Minneapolis, Minn., successfully surviving cancer. "Roasee" was an avid bowler, participating in the Ladies Night Out League in 1966 and 1967, at the Holiday Bowl in Groton, where her team won the championship; and she also bowled a high single game of 199.



Rose is survived by her son James Zamzes; her daughter Grace Chapman and her husband Wallace; seven grandchildren: Christopher Zamzes, Olivia Zamzes, Meredith Zamzes, Lindsay Santos and her husband Aaron, Rose Dawson, James Counts and his wife Rebecca and Stephanie Neidle and her husband Terrence; six great-grandchildren; and a twin brother Kenneth O'Malley.



There will be no service or visitation. The Dinoto Funeral Home is assisting the family.



