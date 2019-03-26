Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Miller

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Rose Miller In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of Rose M. Miller Aug. 27, 1928 - March 26, 2011 For sixty-four years through laughter and tears, Be it winter, spring, summer or fall. We weathered the weather And stayed close together, For our LOVE was the Strongest of all. I'll always remember be it MARCH or September, How you'd smile and Always come through. Be it sunny or shady You're Forever my LADY and Sweetheart I'll always Love You. Deeply Loved and Dearly Missed By Your Family & Friends, Husband Ken, Ken Jr., Judy, Mark & Lois
Published in The Day on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.