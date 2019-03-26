|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of Rose M. Miller Aug. 27, 1928 - March 26, 2011 For sixty-four years through laughter and tears, Be it winter, spring, summer or fall. We weathered the weather And stayed close together, For our LOVE was the Strongest of all. I'll always remember be it MARCH or September, How you'd smile and Always come through. Be it sunny or shady You're Forever my LADY and Sweetheart I'll always Love You. Deeply Loved and Dearly Missed By Your Family & Friends, Husband Ken, Ken Jr., Judy, Mark & Lois
Published in The Day on Mar. 26, 2019