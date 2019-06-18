|
|
|
Griswold - Rose "Rosie" Pagano, 62, of Griswold and formerly of Westbrook, passed unexpectedly at her home in Griswold.
She worked for Stop & Shop for over 20 years before retiring.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20th at Swan Funeral Home, 1224 Boston Post Rd., Old Saybrook. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21st in St. Mark Church, McVeagh Rd., Westbrook. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Westbrook.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Rose to Special Olympics Connecticut, 2666 State St., #1, Hamden, CT 06517.
Published in The Day on June 18, 2019
