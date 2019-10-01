|
|
|
Norwich - Rose Ukleja, 94, formerly of Norwich, widow of John Ukleja, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Bridebrook in Niantic. Mrs. Ukleja had been employed as a nurse's aide at the Norwich State Hospital in Preston.
Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. The funeral procession will assemble at 9 a.m. Saturday, and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Quaker Hill. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Norwich.
A full obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Oct. 1, 2019