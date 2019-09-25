|
Voluntown - Roseann Bass, endearingly known as "Rose," Wife, Sister, Auntie, Grandma, Mom or her Mohegan Tribal name "Flowing Wind." Rose passed to the next realm Sept. 19, 2019. She was born in New Haven Aug. 15, 1944, having blessed this world's inhabitants for 75 years.
She joins her beloved daughter Michele Christiano; loving husband Samuel Bass, "Poppy"; and her sister Lilian Sullivan. She is survived by and missed dearly by her children, Debra Allis and Mike Cusimano; sisters, June Sperry and Regina Keefe; grandchildren, Kayla, Leah, Anthony, Sarah, Nevaeh; many nieces; nephews; her in-laws; and many friends.
Although sad, we as family rejoice in her reunion of her ancestors, sister, daughter and husband. She was a genuine, loving, beautiful soul, whose happiness was spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed telling stories, her Mohegan heritage, culture and native crafts. She had a great love for all creatures, nature and especially her pets. Her loving spirit, humorous wit will always be carried in the hearts of those privileged to make her acquaintance.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27, at Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home, located at 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 28, at Fort Shantok State Park, Mohegan Burial grounds, located at 75 Gallivan Lane, Uncasville.
Published in The Day on Sept. 25, 2019