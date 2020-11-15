1/1
Rosemarie E. Driscoll
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemarie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
New London - It is with sadness that the family announces the death of Rosemarie E. "Ro" Driscoll of New London Saturday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the age of 87. She was born July 1, 1933, the daughter of Herbert and Helen (Gentilella) Applebaum. She lived her entire life in the hometown she was extremely proud and supportive of; and she dedicated much time and energy to its improvement.

She married the love of her life, Daniel Driscoll, Feb. 2, 1957, and they celebrated every Groundhog Day for 65 happy years together. She was a loving mother to her son Jay. Rosemarie loved participating in and watching sports such as softball, baseball and bowling, and was a dedicated Red Sox fan whether they won or not. Ro valued education and after graduating from Williams Memorial Institute (WMI), achieved her bachelor's degree from Connecticut College, her master's degree from the University of Rhode Island, and her doctorate from the University of Connecticut with a thesis on computer assisted instruction vs. traditional methods. She was a proponent of the value of early pre-education programs and worked at Tyl Middle School in Montville as head librarian. She was very proud of her Italian family heritage. She loved all animals, especially cats. Rosemarie was a founding member of the SOBs and worked tirelessly for the Save Ocean Beach organization that fundraises and fights to preserve and improve that city property and ensure it remains open to the public.

She is survived by husband Daniel of New London; son Jay and daughter-in-law Sandy of Norwich; grandchildren, Julia, Aaron, and Amelia Driscoll; brother Dennis Lewis of Sarasota, Fla.; sister-in-law Grace Drake of Ohio, and countless beloved cousins.

There will be a Mass of Christian burial at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at St Joseph's Church, New London, open to a limited number of immediate family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held next summer. Her ashes will be placed at St. Mary's Cemetery. Donations in her memory can be sent to the New London Public Library.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St Joseph's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved