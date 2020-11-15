New London - It is with sadness that the family announces the death of Rosemarie E. "Ro" Driscoll of New London Saturday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the age of 87. She was born July 1, 1933, the daughter of Herbert and Helen (Gentilella) Applebaum. She lived her entire life in the hometown she was extremely proud and supportive of; and she dedicated much time and energy to its improvement.



She married the love of her life, Daniel Driscoll, Feb. 2, 1957, and they celebrated every Groundhog Day for 65 happy years together. She was a loving mother to her son Jay. Rosemarie loved participating in and watching sports such as softball, baseball and bowling, and was a dedicated Red Sox fan whether they won or not. Ro valued education and after graduating from Williams Memorial Institute (WMI), achieved her bachelor's degree from Connecticut College, her master's degree from the University of Rhode Island, and her doctorate from the University of Connecticut with a thesis on computer assisted instruction vs. traditional methods. She was a proponent of the value of early pre-education programs and worked at Tyl Middle School in Montville as head librarian. She was very proud of her Italian family heritage. She loved all animals, especially cats. Rosemarie was a founding member of the SOBs and worked tirelessly for the Save Ocean Beach organization that fundraises and fights to preserve and improve that city property and ensure it remains open to the public.



She is survived by husband Daniel of New London; son Jay and daughter-in-law Sandy of Norwich; grandchildren, Julia, Aaron, and Amelia Driscoll; brother Dennis Lewis of Sarasota, Fla.; sister-in-law Grace Drake of Ohio, and countless beloved cousins.



There will be a Mass of Christian burial at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at St Joseph's Church, New London, open to a limited number of immediate family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held next summer. Her ashes will be placed at St. Mary's Cemetery. Donations in her memory can be sent to the New London Public Library.



