Colchester - Born Jan. 12, 1955 Rosemary "Rose" Sadosky, 64, of Colchester, beloved wife of Richard, died at home Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Rose had 30 years experience in Aerospace Quality Control. Her latest position of Quality Systems Manager was at the Alloy Specialties Inc. in Manchester.
Visitation from 2 - 4 p.m. Saturday, March 9th at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester. Burial will be private. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to American Breast Cancer Foundation (www.abcf.org)
Published in The Day on Feb. 27, 2019
