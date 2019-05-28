Niantic - Rosemary (Gilbert) Economou, 73, of Niantic, the loving wife of James E. Economou, Jr., passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, after a very brief illness. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late James and Ann (Tomasaitis) Gilbert, she grew up on Broadview Terrace in Hartford later moving to Auburn Rd. in West Hartford, where she raised her family.



She sold real estate in West Hartford for nearly 24 years and in Niantic for the last 6. She made a strong professional name for herself, but always made the time to put her family first. She loved boating and travel but was happiest whenever close to family and friends. She was a loving and gentle wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her beloved husband James, she leaves her daughter, Kris Morin of Niantic; her son, Craig D'Onofrio of Peru; her "loved boys", Scott and Brandt Thomas; her stepsons, Paul Economou and James Economou, III; her grandchildren, Samantha, Brandon and Cameron Morin, and Serena and Trey D'Onofrio. She also leaves her sister Mary Ann Gilbert. She leaves this world to finally rejoin her best friend, Linda Thomas, who predeceased her on the same day 30 years ago.



Rosemary's funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave. in Newington. Relatives and friends will be invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Newington Memorial. She will be laid to rest privately.



Published in The Day on May 28, 2019