Rosemary Gilman
1934 - 2020
Farnham, Va. - Rosemary Gilman, 86, of Farnham, Va., formerly of Stonington passed away Aug. 28, 2020. She was born June 26, 1934, in Brielle, N.J. the daughter of the late Frederick Gilman and Mary Ann Carlsen.

She is survived by her brother Fred Gilman; sister-in-law Maggie Gilman of Weems, Va.; niece Alexandra Gilman of Alexandria, Va.; nephews, Emmett Gilman (Lisa Landes) of San Francisco, Calif., Mark Gilman (Aimee) of Islamorada, Fla., Nick Gilman of New York City; great-nieces, Katelyn, Annabelle and Emerson; and great-nephew Ryan Landes.

Rosemary had a successful career as an Interior Decorator based in New York City with clients in Palm Beach, Fla., San Francisco, Calif., and Sun Valley, Utah, including Dick Cavett and Don Imus. She also worked as an assistant editor for Architectural Digest. She was also an accomplished painter and jewelry designer.

A friend described her as being "deliciously crazy, always interesting with great joie de vivre." She will be truly missed.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Donations can be made in her honor to: Always Home, 119 High Street, Mystic, CT 06355 (860-245-0222)

Published in The Day on Sep. 9, 2020.
