Rosemary J. (Brown) Kennedy
Mystic - Rosemary J. (Brown) Kennedy, 78, of Mystic wife of the late Justin P. Kennedy, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born in Seattle, Wash. she was raised in Lakewood, Calif. and was the daughter of the late John and Mary (McCloskey) Brown.

Rosemary loved living in Mystic where she had been a resident since 1974. A strong and devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of St. Patrick Church for many years. She enjoyed being around good company, spending time with her family, her many close friends and to those who knew Rosemary, they will miss her great sense of humor.

She is survived by her two daughters, Trish Porter and her husband Michael of Noank and Mariam Kennedy of Pawcatuck; her two brothers, Mark Brown and his wife Vicki of San Diego, Calif. and Jaime St. Anthony of Los Angeles, Calif.; and her three grandchildren, Justin, Sean and Madison Porter. She was predeceased by a sister, Patty Brown; and a brother, Casey Brown.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at St. Patrick Church, 32 East Main Street, Mystic. Following her Mass, she will be buried at Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic. There are no calling hours.

The Mystic Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Published in The Day on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
