1943 - 2019
Rosemary McGarry Obituary
Norwich - Rosemary McGarry,76, of Norwich, passed away peacefully in her sleep Dec. 12, 2019, in the presence of God. She was born Oct. 5, 1943. Rosemary is survived by her two sons, Thomas O'Brien of Preston and Keith O'Brien of Niantic. She also leaves behind four brothers, James of Sterling, Gilbert of Florida, William of New York and John of Indiana.

Rosemary spent much of her working career as a hair stylist and then went on to work at the Mohegan Sun. A loving, kind and thoughtful woman, Rosemary was involved in many activities and functions at the senior center in Norwich and the AHEPA facility where she last resided. Rosemary was a living mom, sister, aunt and friend who was always putting others first. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday Dec. 28, 2019, in St. Patrick Cathedral, Norwich. Burial will be private.

www.churchandallen.com
Published in The Day on Dec. 22, 2019
