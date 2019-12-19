Home

Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
Rosemary Wales-Parker Obituary
Groton - Rosemary Wales-Parker, 82, of Groton died Dec. 17, 2019, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. She worked at the Mystic Aquarium for 35 years.

She is survived by her children, Russ, Andy, Heather and Bill Parker.

A calling hour will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m at St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, 69 Groton Long Point Road, Groton. Burial is private for the family.

A complete obituary will be published in a later edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Dec. 19, 2019
