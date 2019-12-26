|
|
Groton - Rosemary Wales-Parker, 82, went to the Lord Tuesday Dec.17, 2019. A beloved mother, grandmother and friend, she was loved and will be greatly missed.
Born in Annapolis, Md., to Rear Admiral George H. and Rose Wales, she travelled the world during her father's illustrious naval career. Even into her later years, she reminisced about her travels; she was especially fond of the time spent in Panama. She attended Georgetown Visitation Preparatory High School in Maryland and the University of Connecticut. She married John (Jay) Parker in 1961. They had four wonderful children: Russell, Andrew, Heather and William.
Rosemary worked at the Mystic Aquarium in the gift shop for more than 35 years, rising to the position of supervisor of admissions. She continued to work part-time at the aquarium even after retirement. She was loved by patrons as well as the aquarium staff. She often bragged about how her work even helped the penguins and other animals.
Rosemary was a devoted and active parishioner at St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church in Groton. She faithfully served as extraordinary minister of the Eucharist, bringing communion to the sick and homebound. She was also active in the Bible study group. She always had a nice word to say and an infectious smile that brightened even the grumpiest person's day.
She was the anchor of the family, giving great love and care to her children, their spouses and everyone whose lives she touched. She will be missed by her family, her church family, her aquarium family, her best friends, Kelly and Celinda, and her friends at the Gorton Senior Center.
Rosemary is survived by her brother George H. Wales Jr.; cousin Sister Patrice Wales; as well as her children and 14 grandchildren.
The funeral is set for Monday December 30, 2019. Visitation is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic. The Funeral Mass follows at 10 a.m. at St Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, 69 Groton Long Point Road, Groton, followed by a reception in the church hall at 11 a.m. Interment will be private for family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Mystic Aquarium Sea Research Foundation in her name.
Published in The Day on Dec. 26, 2019