Norwich - Roslyn S. Krieger, 79, passed away at Backus Hospital Monday, June 3rd.



She was born in New London Feb. 17, 1940, to the late Charles and Ethel (Rose) Becker. On Sept. 7, 1959, in Colchester, she married her beloved husband Morton "Mort" Krieger who survives her. Together, they were a team caring for their own and other's children.



Roslyn was a homemaker first and foremost, providing every necessity for her family with love and kindness. Outside the home, she was a paraprofessional in the Norwich Public Schools, enjoying her preschool group. She was 1958 prom queen at New London High School, was a member and president of the Organization for Rehabilitation Training in the Jewish community, served on the Board of Directors of the Norwich Midget Football League, was a member of HADASSAH, enjoyed watching the N.Y. Yankees and N.E. Patriots and loved animals, especially her cats.



Besides her husband, she leaves daughters, Lori Taylor and fiancé, Robert Shockley, Beth Damble and husband, Timothy; sister, Marilyn L. Becker; and grandchildren, Joshua and Matthew Damble; along with several nieces and nephews in Ohio and Tenn. She was predeceased by her brother, Samuel M. Becker in 1992.



Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday June 7, 2019 at Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich, CT with procession to interment at Brothers of Joseph Cemetery #14 RT 12, Preston, CT immediately following.



Donations in her memory may be made to the CT Humane Society.



Published in The Day on June 4, 2019